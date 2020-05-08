Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Anniversary: Couple's 5 Beautiful Moments on Social Media

Bollywood actress Sonam Ahuja and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today, May 8. The much-in-love pair dated for four years before tying the nuptial knot. Their traditional Anand Karaj wedding was attended by who’s who of the Bollywood industry.

B-Town fashionista Sonam looked breathtaking in a red and golden lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil. Whereas, Anand had picked a finely tailored sherwani for the D-day.

On Sonam and Anand’s second marriage anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the adorable pictures of the couple.

First picture together

Sonam shared a heartwarming image to wish her partner Anand on their wedding anniversary. “Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received,” the note read.

Sealed with a kiss

Sonam and Anand never shy away from showing their love and affection for each other. The enduring snap is from their Rome diaries. “ran 16.5km to find the best view of #Rome I could show you,” read the caption.

Family time

Clicked during their wedding reception, the snap features Sonam along with Anand and mom-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Retro time

This snap is from the 2019 Halloween party. As we can see, Sonam had challenged her inner Madhubala while Anand styled up as Salim.

The wedding day

Sonam and Anand had thanked everyone who made their wedding the most magical two days of their lives.

