Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Anniversary: Couple's 5 Beautiful Moments on Social Media
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kept their marriage anniversary celebrations low-key this year. Let's take a look at the couple's best moments on social media.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Bollywood actress Sonam Ahuja and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today, May 8. The much-in-love pair dated for four years before tying the nuptial knot. Their traditional Anand Karaj wedding was attended by who’s who of the Bollywood industry.
B-Town fashionista Sonam looked breathtaking in a red and golden lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil. Whereas, Anand had picked a finely tailored sherwani for the D-day.
On Sonam and Anand’s second marriage anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the adorable pictures of the couple.
First picture together
Sonam shared a heartwarming image to wish her partner Anand on their wedding anniversary. “Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received,” the note read.
Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. ❤️ #everydayphenomenal
Sealed with a kiss
Sonam and Anand never shy away from showing their love and affection for each other. The enduring snap is from their Rome diaries. “ran 16.5km to find the best view of #Rome I could show you,” read the caption.
Family time
Clicked during their wedding reception, the snap features Sonam along with Anand and mom-in-law Priya Ahuja.
Retro time
This snap is from the 2019 Halloween party. As we can see, Sonam had challenged her inner Madhubala while Anand styled up as Salim.
#BhaaneHalloween @bhaane ... #SalimAnarkali #LoveConquersAll #PyaarKiyaTohDarnaKya #EverydayPhenomenal •••••• On Salim Short necklace : @birdhichand Long necklace , brooch on belt and ring : @amrapalijewels Custom outfit created by : Sarika Dresswalla Styled by : @abhilashatd Make up : @tanvichemburkar Hair : @alpakhimani Wig : @newstarwigs Images : @thehouseofpixels
The wedding day
Sonam and Anand had thanked everyone who made their wedding the most magical two days of their lives.
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don’t think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can’t wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vani2790 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm! Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
