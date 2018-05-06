English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Celebrations Begin with Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics
Fans pages shared several photos from inside the ceremony showcasing Sonam Kapoor posing with friends and to-be-husband Anand Ahuja with mehendi on her hands. Take a look.
The big day is almost here and the celebrations for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding have begun. The Kapoor family and close friends are beaming with happiness as the mehendi ceremony is currently being held at Anil Kapoor's residence.
And while the D-day is still two days away, we got a glimpse of how star-studded the affair is going to be when shutterbugs clicked several stars who turned up at the Kapoor residence. From Karan Johar, Kunal Rawal, Mohit Marwah, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor among others, all gathered to shower their blessings and enjoy the mehendi ceremony. The bride and groom to be also posed for the cameras with lovely smiles on their faces.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
