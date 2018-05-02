Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite

A post shared by Filmy Chutzpah (@filmy_chutzpah) on May 2, 2018 at 5:12am PDT

The much awaited wedding of actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja is finally taking place on May 8.With fans from all across the country excited about the coming together of this power couple, it seems certain that the Internet will soon be buzzing with pictures and videos from the various ceremonies scheduled to take place on the 7th and 8th of this month.However, before we get a glimpse of what Sonam-Anand’s big fat ‘intimate’ wedding looks like, here’s the wedding invite or rather e-card which has already made its way on to social media.According to the invite their will be three functions held over a span of two days.The wedding festivities will begin with the Mehendi ceremony on May 7 (the dress code for which had been fixed as 'Indian festive- shades of white'). On May 8, the marriage will take place, according to Sikh traditions, which shall be followed by an evening reception, where we can expect all of Bollywood to turn up to bless the soon-to-be wedded couple.Here's the e-card for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Abuja’s wedding.Take a look.The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on Tuesday via a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”