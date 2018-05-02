English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
The wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja was announced on Tuesday with a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
The much awaited wedding of actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja is finally taking place on May 8.
With fans from all across the country excited about the coming together of this power couple, it seems certain that the Internet will soon be buzzing with pictures and videos from the various ceremonies scheduled to take place on the 7th and 8th of this month.
However, before we get a glimpse of what Sonam-Anand’s big fat ‘intimate’ wedding looks like, here’s the wedding invite or rather e-card which has already made its way on to social media.
According to the invite their will be three functions held over a span of two days.
The wedding festivities will begin with the Mehendi ceremony on May 7 (the dress code for which had been fixed as 'Indian festive- shades of white'). On May 8, the marriage will take place, according to Sikh traditions, which shall be followed by an evening reception, where we can expect all of Bollywood to turn up to bless the soon-to-be wedded couple.
Here's the e-card for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Abuja’s wedding.
Take a look.
The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on Tuesday via a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.
The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”
Also Watch
With fans from all across the country excited about the coming together of this power couple, it seems certain that the Internet will soon be buzzing with pictures and videos from the various ceremonies scheduled to take place on the 7th and 8th of this month.
However, before we get a glimpse of what Sonam-Anand’s big fat ‘intimate’ wedding looks like, here’s the wedding invite or rather e-card which has already made its way on to social media.
According to the invite their will be three functions held over a span of two days.
The wedding festivities will begin with the Mehendi ceremony on May 7 (the dress code for which had been fixed as 'Indian festive- shades of white'). On May 8, the marriage will take place, according to Sikh traditions, which shall be followed by an evening reception, where we can expect all of Bollywood to turn up to bless the soon-to-be wedded couple.
Here's the e-card for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Abuja’s wedding.
Take a look.
The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on Tuesday via a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.
The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special