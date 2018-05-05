Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer

With actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding scheduled for May 8, the one thing that everyone is curious about is what will the fashion icon, the groom and other family members wear on the D-day.While Sonam is known to have quite a few favourites, both international and national designers, it seems the Kapoors and Ahujas have together picked at least one designer for their wedding outfits. And it is none other than Raghavendra Rathore.While it is unsure which occasion Rathore has been reached out for, but sources have told News18.com that he has agreed to design for the male members of the Kapoor and Ahuja families.It will be interesting to see the internationally renowned designer, a versatile artist known for his exquisite collections, unique designs and distinctive take on traditional attires, design ensembles for one of the most talked about weddings this year.Last year, cricketer Virat Kohli too had opted for a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala and breeches for his wedding reception in Mumbai. ​