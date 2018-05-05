English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
While Sonam Kapoor is known to have quite a few favourites, both international and national designers, it seems the Kapoors and Ahujas have together picked at least one designer for their wedding outfits. And it is none other than Raghavendra Rathore.
A file photo of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
With actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding scheduled for May 8, the one thing that everyone is curious about is what will the fashion icon, the groom and other family members wear on the D-day.
While Sonam is known to have quite a few favourites, both international and national designers, it seems the Kapoors and Ahujas have together picked at least one designer for their wedding outfits. And it is none other than Raghavendra Rathore.
While it is unsure which occasion Rathore has been reached out for, but sources have told News18.com that he has agreed to design for the male members of the Kapoor and Ahuja families.
It will be interesting to see the internationally renowned designer, a versatile artist known for his exquisite collections, unique designs and distinctive take on traditional attires, design ensembles for one of the most talked about weddings this year.
Last year, cricketer Virat Kohli too had opted for a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala and breeches for his wedding reception in Mumbai.
Also Watch
While Sonam is known to have quite a few favourites, both international and national designers, it seems the Kapoors and Ahujas have together picked at least one designer for their wedding outfits. And it is none other than Raghavendra Rathore.
While it is unsure which occasion Rathore has been reached out for, but sources have told News18.com that he has agreed to design for the male members of the Kapoor and Ahuja families.
It will be interesting to see the internationally renowned designer, a versatile artist known for his exquisite collections, unique designs and distinctive take on traditional attires, design ensembles for one of the most talked about weddings this year.
Last year, cricketer Virat Kohli too had opted for a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala and breeches for his wedding reception in Mumbai.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
- Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh