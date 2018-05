Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Kareena, Saif and Taimur Steal the Show in Colour-Coordinated Ensembles

Actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja’s wedding function was expected to be a star-studded affair and so it was!With the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others in attendance, the event was nothing less than a big fat Bollywood affair.But who wore what for the event is something that netizens are always on the lookout for. Here are the details of which celebrity sported what at Sonam-Anand’s day wedding.Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali KhanThe Kapoor-Khan family made a picture perfect appearance in colour coordinated in light pink ensembles.Kareena looked gorgeous in a floor-length, embellished attire teamed with heavily embellished dupatta, while Saif and Taimur sported traditional kurtas. But it was little Taimur’s man-bun that stole the show.Take a look.Credit: @ Kareena kapoor khan 🔹 Karisma KapoorThe elder of the two Kapoor sisters, Karisma looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Green top teamed with floral hand printed skirt and dupatta, statement jewellery and a matching clutch completed Karisma’s look.Take a look.Janhvi-Khushi KapoorLate Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters looked ethereal in Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Janhvi wore a coloured, traditional yet contemporary lehenga and teamed it with a potli bag, Khushi was a vision in a yellow and blue mirror work lehenga for cousin Sonam’s wedding.Take a look.Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Abhishek BachchanThe siblings opted for their favourite designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, well known for the exquisite wedding wear.Take a look.Credit: @ Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Karan JoharThe filmmaker-producer was snapped sporting a pink and white Manish Malhotra ensemble, looking regal for Sonam-Anand ki shaadi.Take a look.Jacqueline FernandezSonam’s best friend and the super cool and chirpy Jacqueline was clicked in a bright pink lehenga for the day wedding function.Take a look.