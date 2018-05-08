GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Kareena, Saif and Taimur Steal the Show in Colour-Coordinated Ensembles

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan among others attended Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s day wedding ceremony.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:May 8, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja’s wedding function was expected to be a star-studded affair and so it was!

With the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others in attendance, the event was nothing less than a big fat Bollywood affair.

But who wore what for the event is something that netizens are always on the lookout for. Here are the details of which celebrity sported what at Sonam-Anand’s day wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

The Kapoor-Khan family made a picture perfect appearance in colour coordinated in light pink ensembles.

Kareena looked gorgeous in a floor-length, embellished attire teamed with heavily embellished dupatta, while Saif and Taimur sported traditional kurtas. But it was little Taimur’s man-bun that stole the show.

Take a look.

Credit: @Kareena kapoor khan 🔹

Karisma Kapoor

The elder of the two Kapoor sisters, Karisma looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Green top teamed with floral hand printed skirt and dupatta, statement jewellery and a matching clutch completed Karisma’s look.

Karisma Kapoor poses for a photo as she arrives at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Take a look.

Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor

Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters looked ethereal in Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Janhvi wore a coloured, traditional yet contemporary lehenga and teamed it with a potli bag, Khushi was a vision in a yellow and blue mirror work lehenga for cousin Sonam’s wedding.

Take a look.

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Abhishek Bachchan

The siblings opted for their favourite designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, well known for the exquisite wedding wear.

Take a look.

Credit: @Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Karan Johar

The filmmaker-producer was snapped sporting a pink and white Manish Malhotra ensemble, looking regal for Sonam-Anand ki shaadi.

Take a look.

Karan Johar poses for photographers on his arrival at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam’s best friend and the super cool and chirpy Jacqueline was clicked in a bright pink lehenga for the day wedding function.

Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez poses on her arrival at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Also Watch

