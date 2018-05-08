English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Kareena, Saif and Taimur Steal the Show in Colour-Coordinated Ensembles
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan among others attended Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s day wedding ceremony.
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja’s wedding function was expected to be a star-studded affair and so it was!
With the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others in attendance, the event was nothing less than a big fat Bollywood affair.
But who wore what for the event is something that netizens are always on the lookout for. Here are the details of which celebrity sported what at Sonam-Anand’s day wedding.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan
The Kapoor-Khan family made a picture perfect appearance in colour coordinated in light pink ensembles.
Kareena looked gorgeous in a floor-length, embellished attire teamed with heavily embellished dupatta, while Saif and Taimur sported traditional kurtas. But it was little Taimur’s man-bun that stole the show.
Take a look.
Credit: @Kareena kapoor khan 🔹
Karisma Kapoor
The elder of the two Kapoor sisters, Karisma looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Green top teamed with floral hand printed skirt and dupatta, statement jewellery and a matching clutch completed Karisma’s look.
Take a look.
Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor
Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters looked ethereal in Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Janhvi wore a coloured, traditional yet contemporary lehenga and teamed it with a potli bag, Khushi was a vision in a yellow and blue mirror work lehenga for cousin Sonam’s wedding.
Take a look.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Abhishek Bachchan
The siblings opted for their favourite designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, well known for the exquisite wedding wear.
Take a look.
Credit: @Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Karan Johar
The filmmaker-producer was snapped sporting a pink and white Manish Malhotra ensemble, looking regal for Sonam-Anand ki shaadi.
Take a look.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sonam’s best friend and the super cool and chirpy Jacqueline was clicked in a bright pink lehenga for the day wedding function.
Take a look.
