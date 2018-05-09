English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
While the stars of the evening -- Sonam kapoor and Anand Ahuja -- stunned in unconventional choice of outfits, other B-town celebrities turned up in their best attires too.
(Image: Alia Bhatt/ Ranbir Kapoor/ Janhvi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai/ Viral Bhayani)
A bevy of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned up at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's post-wedding party held at The Leela, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
And while the host couple of the evening stunned in an unconventional choice of outfits -- Sonam opted for a white and grey graphic lehenga, courtesy Anamika Khanna and Anand teamed his monochrome bandhgala with sneakers -- other B-town celebrities turned up in their best attires too.
Here's a list of some of the best-dressed stars from Sonam-Anand's reception party.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a fluorescent-green Sabyasachi lehenga in silk and organza which she teamed with a maangtika and a beautiful choker from the designer's heritage jewellery collection. The ensemble was 'hand-embroidered with floral motifs in delicate silver thread-work'. The Raazi actor looked ethereal in the traditional avatar. Take a look.
Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor
Sonam's cousins and late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, were a vision in Manish Malhotra outfits. While Janhvi pulled off a pastel shimmery lehenga that was teamed with a ruffle detail dupatta with grace, Khushi wowed onlookers with her vibrant dress that featured feather details at the bottom.
Take a look.
Kangana Ranaut
Something different from the lehengas and dresses, actress Kangana Ranaut was a sight to behold in a dusty pink and gold Gaurang Shah handwoven saree which was gifted to the diva by her sister. The star looked graceful as she teamed her traditional outfit with a stunning choker and earrings and completed her look with straight hair, juttis and on point makeup.
Take a look.
Ranbir Kapoor
Actor Ranbir Kapoor kept it classic in a monochrome Manish Malhotra sherwani that featured intricate work. The star, who made an appearance with Alia Bhatt at the reception party, looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor
Both the Kapoor sisters stunned in Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Kareena made a gold statement, Karisma opted for a white saree. Both Kareena and Karisma looked gorgeous and glamorous at the same time. Take a look.
Here are the pictures of some other stars who made a dazzling appearance at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's reception party. Take a look.
