Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on May 8, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on May 8, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on May 8, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 8, 2018 at 9:52pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 8, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 8, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 8, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 8, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on May 8, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 8, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 8, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

A bevy of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned up at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's post-wedding party held at The Leela, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.And while the host couple of the evening stunned in an unconventional choice of outfits -- Sonam opted for a white and grey graphic lehenga, courtesy Anamika Khanna and Anand teamed his monochrome bandhgala with sneakers -- other B-town celebrities turned up in their best attires too.Here's a list of some of the best-dressed stars from Sonam-Anand's reception party.Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a fluorescent-green Sabyasachi lehenga in silk and organza which she teamed with a maangtika and a beautiful choker from the designer's heritage jewellery collection. The ensemble was 'hand-embroidered with floral motifs in delicate silver thread-work'. The Raazi actor looked ethereal in the traditional avatar. Take a look.Sonam's cousins and late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, were a vision in Manish Malhotra outfits. While Janhvi pulled off a pastel shimmery lehenga that was teamed with a ruffle detail dupatta with grace, Khushi wowed onlookers with her vibrant dress that featured feather details at the bottom.Take a look.Something different from the lehengas and dresses, actress Kangana Ranaut was a sight to behold in a dusty pink and gold Gaurang Shah handwoven saree which was gifted to the diva by her sister. The star looked graceful as she teamed her traditional outfit with a stunning choker and earrings and completed her look with straight hair, juttis and on point makeup.Take a look.Actor Ranbir Kapoor kept it classic in a monochrome Manish Malhotra sherwani that featured intricate work. The star, who made an appearance with Alia Bhatt at the reception party, looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look.Both the Kapoor sisters stunned in Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Kareena made a gold statement, Karisma opted for a white saree. Both Kareena and Karisma looked gorgeous and glamorous at the same time. Take a look.Here are the pictures of some other stars who made a dazzling appearance at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's reception party. Take a look.