Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Expressions in This Pic are Unmissable

Sonam Kapoor treated her online family with a never-seen-before picture with her husband Anand Ahuja. The photo posted by Sonam to Instagram shows the husband-wife duo twinning in white tees.

While Anand gives the camera a goofed-up expression, his ladylove has her arms around him and is in the midst of some skin pampering session. One can see the actress has donned a green face mask, which she asked her followers to guess. Also, we couldn’t help but notice Sonam’s cute furry headband.

The post was captioned, “Lockdown evenings be like...... also guess the face pack (sic)."

Sonam spent over two months in Delhi with Anand, amidst the nationwide lockdown. She shared some adorable sneak peeks from her isolation time with her husband. She posted a black-and-white image and wrote a song in the caption.

“'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby (sic).”

Sonam was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. She will be working in the Bollywood remake of South Korean film Blind. The film will be directed by Shome Makhija and Sujoy Ghosh will be the creative producer.

Additionally, she will collaborate with her sister, Rhea for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. The 2018 film was about four childhood buddies whose lives take a turn after one of the girl’s wedding. The coming-of-age drama that featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more