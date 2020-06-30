Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Expressions in This Pic are Unmissable

While Anand Ahuja gives the camera a goofed-up expression, his ladylove Sonam Kapoor has her arms around him and is in the midst of some skin pampering session.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Expressions in This Pic are Unmissable
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor treated her online family with a never-seen-before picture with her husband Anand Ahuja. The photo posted by Sonam to Instagram shows the husband-wife duo twinning in white tees.

While Anand gives the camera a goofed-up expression, his ladylove has her arms around him and is in the midst of some skin pampering session. One can see the actress has donned a green face mask, which she asked her followers to guess. Also, we couldn’t help but notice Sonam’s cute furry headband.

The post was captioned, “Lockdown evenings be like...... also guess the face pack (sic)."

Sonam spent over two months in Delhi with Anand, amidst the nationwide lockdown. She shared some adorable sneak peeks from her isolation time with her husband. She posted a black-and-white image and wrote a song in the caption.

“'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby (sic).”

Sonam was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. She will be working in the Bollywood remake of South Korean film Blind. The film will be directed by Shome Makhija and Sujoy Ghosh will be the creative producer.

Additionally, she will collaborate with her sister, Rhea for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. The 2018 film was about four childhood buddies whose lives take a turn after one of the girl’s wedding. The coming-of-age drama that featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading