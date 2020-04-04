Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Donating 100% Revenue of Bhaane's E-shop to Help Feed Stray Animals

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have announced that they have dedicated 100% revenue of their clothing brand Bhaane's e-shop to help feed stray animals.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Donating 100% Revenue of Bhaane's E-shop to Help Feed Stray Animals
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Animal lovers, take heart. While the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the stray animals on our roads haven't been forgotten. Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have announced that they have dedicated 100% revenue of Bhaane's e-shop to help feed stray animals.

Anand Ahuja is the founder-CEO of the urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane. They made the announcement on social media.

"For years, Bhaane HQ has shared space with stray animals that are around our office space. Due to the lockdown, many of these urban animals like dogs, cats and cows, who were depending on local street businesses and passers by are now starving of hunger. Team @bhaane has pledged to donate 100% of the revenue from our e-shop to providing food for our street companions," Sonam posted.

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, have joined their Bollywood peers in pledging money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, Sonam on a regular basis has been spreading awareness and safety measures with her followers to fight coronavirus. The actress also posted an appeal to support starving powerloom workers in Bhiwandi.

"6 lakh power loom workers in Bhiwandi have been left with no income and no food during the COVID19 lockdown. The situation is so desperate that it resembles a famine," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

*Support starving powerloom workers in Bhiwandi!* 6 lakh power loom workers in Bhiwandi have been left with no income and no food during the COVID19 lockdown. The situation is so desperate that it resembles a famine. *Powerloom Sangharsh Samiti* and *Movement for Peace and Justice are coming together* with *Youth Feed India* and *Helping Hands Charitable Trust* to raise funds and provide 5000 families of powerloom workers with emergency food kits. *Only Rs. 600 can feed a family for an entire week.* These power loom workers are the backbone of the garment industry, of the textile industry, of Bollywood. *Support Bhiwandi's powerloom workers at ketto.org/fundraiser/support-bhiwandi-powerloom-workers TODAY*

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    831,119

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,119,702

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,338

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,245

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres