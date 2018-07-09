GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Spend Quality Time With Each Other in Tokyo; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently holidaying in Tokyo and their pictures are too cute to miss!

Zoya Hussain | News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all things love! The couple, after dating for a long time, finally tied the knot on May 8, 2018. After spending a month holidaying in London, the newly-weds have been globe-trotting all around the world hand in hand.

Now, the subsequent vacation spot for the couple is Tokyo, Japan. From Harajuku to Shinjuku, the duo are making the most of their trip in Tokyo, Japan.

The Khoobsurat actress, has been sharing some cute pictures of herself living the vacay life with hubby Anand. Sonam was seen having a blast on an epic night out with friends in Tokyo.

Check out these pictures from their trip:

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on







A post shared by Spicewithsam (@spicewithsam) on



In this Picture, Sonam looked pretty in an oversized black button-down jumpsuit which she paired with white sneakers. On the other hand, Anand kept it casual cool in a white tee and blue jeans which he paired with brown sneakers.
Give it a look!

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on



Sonam also shared a few pictures of herself and captioned it, "Tokyo you made me blush, also attributing it to my husband taking my picture. @anandahuja." Such a cute couple!

Take a Look!

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on



Apart from The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in director Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
