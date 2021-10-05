Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s 'Fashion Coincidence' Will Make You Fall in Love With Flowy Silhouetted Dresses

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense is admired by all. She never resists from experimenting and making bold fashion statements. The actress, who is currently in London, United Kingdom, attended a dinner party thrown by her friends. For the occasion, Sonam’s choice of a flowy silhouetted dress is making heads turn. The outfit celebrates the female form and also reminds us of Priyanka Chopra. Know why? This is because a similar version of the ensemble was worn by Priyanka when she posed for one of the magazine shoots. The happy fashion coincidence is being loved by their fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared her look for the glamorous dinner bash. The actress wore an ethereal white Roksanda dress, which is a top pick from the fashion company’s Autumn Winter 2021 collection. The owner of the label, Roksanda Ilinčić has defined the dress as “Magnificent liquid silk celebrating the female form." The ivory ensemble lives up to each word of the description. The silky, flowy outfit complimented Sonam’s frame like a gorgeous symphony.

The attire featured a hand-painted female form on the front, a round neckline, a billowing oversized silhouette, flowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a floor-sweeping hemline. Sonam styled her look with statement earrings and matching rings. She had put on a bold red lip shade, and the sharp contour made her skin glow like always. Her tresses were tied in a sleek top bun.

Priyanka wore a similar version of Sonam’s dress when she posed for a magazine cover, which was released earlier this year in August. The international starhad picked a mustard version of the flowy ensemble and it had half sleeves. Priyanka’s outfit had hand-rolled silk edges, bateau neckline, duo colour bows on the back, and a depiction of the female form which was painted in black.

She had styled her flowy dress with a beaded necklace, rings, matching bracelets, and her hair was tied in a messy ponytail. In her beauty picks, she chose to wear nude brown lip shade and subtle eye make-up.

