Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
2-min read

Sonam Kapoor Arrives in Chic Outfit at French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor arrived in a Ralph and Russo fusion lehenga and Vera Wang couture gown for her red carpet appearance at 71st Cannes Film Festival.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Arrives in Chic Outfit at French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival
Sonam Kapoor arrived in a Ralph and Russo fusion lehenga and Vera Wang couture gown for her red carpet appearance at 71st Cannes Film Festival.
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor, the Cannes red carpet favourite, has arrived at the French Riviera for the 72nd edition of the prestigious Film Festival and looks like she has her fashion game on, like every year.

Giving out summery vibes, Sonam was spotted in a beige double-breasted poncho and brown full-length outfit by Bouguessa teamed with a pair of oversized aviators. She sported a statement Louis Vuitton bag and black sandals to go along with.



View this post on Instagram

#SonamKapoor all set to rock the #Cannes2019.

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow) on







Ever since Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor touched down France, the 33-year-old style diva has been updating her fans with videos and exciting pictures on her Instagram account.

Sonam was earlier seen flaunting an oversized blue Capri and a red top along with a Khaki jacket.

She also posted a selfie with Chopard hinting that she will sport the brand's jewellery on the red carpet.



Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.

As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.

Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram