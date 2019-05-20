English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sonam Kapoor Arrives in Chic Outfit at French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival
Sonam Kapoor arrived in a Ralph and Russo fusion lehenga and Vera Wang couture gown for her red carpet appearance at 71st Cannes Film Festival.
Sonam Kapoor arrived in a Ralph and Russo fusion lehenga and Vera Wang couture gown for her red carpet appearance at 71st Cannes Film Festival.
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor, the Cannes red carpet favourite, has arrived at the French Riviera for the 72nd edition of the prestigious Film Festival and looks like she has her fashion game on, like every year.
Giving out summery vibes, Sonam was spotted in a beige double-breasted poncho and brown full-length outfit by Bouguessa teamed with a pair of oversized aviators. She sported a statement Louis Vuitton bag and black sandals to go along with.
Ever since Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor touched down France, the 33-year-old style diva has been updating her fans with videos and exciting pictures on her Instagram account.
Sonam was earlier seen flaunting an oversized blue Capri and a red top along with a Khaki jacket.
She also posted a selfie with Chopard hinting that she will sport the brand's jewellery on the red carpet.
Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.
As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.
Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!
Giving out summery vibes, Sonam was spotted in a beige double-breasted poncho and brown full-length outfit by Bouguessa teamed with a pair of oversized aviators. She sported a statement Louis Vuitton bag and black sandals to go along with.
Ever since Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor touched down France, the 33-year-old style diva has been updating her fans with videos and exciting pictures on her Instagram account.
Sonam was earlier seen flaunting an oversized blue Capri and a red top along with a Khaki jacket.
She also posted a selfie with Chopard hinting that she will sport the brand's jewellery on the red carpet.
Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.
As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.
Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!
All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara.— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018
Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IGGcFFSkGi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Responds After Google Blocks Access to Android For Phones, Confirms Security Updates
- Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones
- Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results