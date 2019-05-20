Sonam Kapoor Arrives in Chic Outfit at French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival

All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara.

Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IGGcFFSkGi — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Sonam Kapoor, the Cannes red carpet favourite, has arrived at the French Riviera for the 72nd edition of the prestigious Film Festival and looks like she has her fashion game on, like every year.Giving out summery vibes, Sonam was spotted in a beige double-breasted poncho and brown full-length outfit by Bouguessa teamed with a pair of oversized aviators. She sported a statement Louis Vuitton bag and black sandals to go along with.Ever since Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor touched down France, the 33-year-old style diva has been updating her fans with videos and exciting pictures on her Instagram account.Sonam was earlier seen flaunting an oversized blue Capri and a red top along with a Khaki jacket.She also posted a selfie with Chopard hinting that she will sport the brand's jewellery on the red carpet.Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!