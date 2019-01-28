English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Brings Back Charming Vintage Blazer & Bell Bottom Pants for 'Ek Ladki...' Promotions
With promotions of her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor is spotted in different sartorial picks and we are absolutely loving her in every attire she dons especially the dazzling vintage pant suit.
Sonam Kapoor
When it comes to flaunting pant suits like a boss who better than Sonam Kapoor? Known to rewrite the rules of gender neutral fashion and then pull it off like a true fashionista, Sonam Kapoor is one diva who gives out styling lessons each time she arrives.
This time she is back with another pant suit trend bringing it way back from the 70s.
With promotions of her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where she shares screens pace with her father Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is spotted in different sartorial picks and we are absolutely loving her in every attire she is dons.
The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted series of pictures in a shimmery bell bottom pant suit and captioned it, "Be yourself, there’s no one better!
In her dazzling blazer and bell bottom pants, Sonam rocked the white ruffled shirt with bell sleeves like a pro. She threw together a pair of black boots and sunglasses adding up a vintage charm to the outfit.
Styled by her own sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's blazer outfit and the sling bag was from the fashion house Mother of Pearls. Her hair styled by hairstylist Hiral Bhatia and Mehak Oberoi stroked Sonam's eyes with a deep eye liner and Kohl and oodles of mascara and tinted her lips nude.
