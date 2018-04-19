GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor raised the bar as she stepped out sporting an outfit that not many would not have dared to experiment with.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 19, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)
Of all the actors in the Hindi film industry, the one diva whose flawless style and impeccable choice of attires has thousands taking inspiration from it each day, is actress Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam, whose style evolution can be part credited to her sister, producer and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, has been upping her fashion game every time she make a public appearance. From sporting elaborate couture ensembles, rocking a casual airport look to turning showstopper for her favourite designers, Sonam has done it all.

Recently, Sonam, who is in Dubai to attend events as the brand ambassador of a luxury watch company, managed to turn heads in an all pink outfit that included a ruffled halter neck top, pink full-length skirt and a light matching pink jacket. Sonam rounded off her look with neat side parted hair tied in a bun and perfect makeup.

Take a look.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



Earlier, Sonam raised the bar as she stepped out sporting an outfit that not many would not have dared to experiment with.

The diva slayed it in an oversized ivory suit, dressed from head to toe in Delpozo. Cinched as the waist with a tan belt that featured a huge powder blue flower, the star teamed the outfit with a hint of green polka dot underneath the blazer, to break the monotony of the garment.

A slightly messy bun, embellished booties and perfect makeup completed the star's look.

Take a look.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



‘In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous.’ —Elsa Schiaparelli

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

