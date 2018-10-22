English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Escada Pantsuit Like A Boss, See Pics
Sonam Kapoor gave working woman fashion goals when she was recently spotted in an Escada pantsuit ensemble at a book launch in Delhi.
Sonam Kapoor in Escada Fall 2018 Pantsuit at a book launch. Image: @sonamkapoor/instagram
Loading...
Ladies, gather all the skirts and gowns from your closet and put them away because Cocktail Pantsuits are the new black of the fashion trends in 2018. Lately, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their Pantsuit looks at red carpet events and parties.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled in a black Giorgio Armani pantsuit at Cannes 2018 and Emma Watson mesmerised everyone at the Louis Vuitton's Resort 2019 show. The pantsuits are the most trendy style statement right now and they are here to stay.
If it is about latest fashion trends then how can Sonam Kapoor lag behind. She gave us working woman fashion goals when she was recently spotted in an Escada pantsuit ensemble at a book launch in Delhi.
Known to add a chic touch to her attire, Sonam managed to tweak the Escada runway look. She ditched the all-white pantsuit from the runway by teaming her white blazer with an eggplant hue pant. Also, to complete her business attire, she teamed her pantsuit with a leopard print shoe and a green clutch.
Sonam's pantsuit look was styled by her go-to stylist that’s none other than her sister, Rhea Kapoor.
On the make-up front, she tinted her lips red and kept her eye makeup subtle. She also were two golden hair pins on each side of her hair. We wonder if it is time for the good ol' hair pin accessories trend to make a comeback? Thanks for the hint, Sonam.
Another thing we loved about Sonam Kapoor's look is the color play. To add contrast to all-white ensemble, she chose hues like eggplant, green and leopard print making it more vibrant the actual Escada runway look.
Check out Sonam Kapoor slaying like a boss in this eggplant hue pantsuit.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled in a black Giorgio Armani pantsuit at Cannes 2018 and Emma Watson mesmerised everyone at the Louis Vuitton's Resort 2019 show. The pantsuits are the most trendy style statement right now and they are here to stay.
If it is about latest fashion trends then how can Sonam Kapoor lag behind. She gave us working woman fashion goals when she was recently spotted in an Escada pantsuit ensemble at a book launch in Delhi.
Known to add a chic touch to her attire, Sonam managed to tweak the Escada runway look. She ditched the all-white pantsuit from the runway by teaming her white blazer with an eggplant hue pant. Also, to complete her business attire, she teamed her pantsuit with a leopard print shoe and a green clutch.
Sonam's pantsuit look was styled by her go-to stylist that’s none other than her sister, Rhea Kapoor.
On the make-up front, she tinted her lips red and kept her eye makeup subtle. She also were two golden hair pins on each side of her hair. We wonder if it is time for the good ol' hair pin accessories trend to make a comeback? Thanks for the hint, Sonam.
Another thing we loved about Sonam Kapoor's look is the color play. To add contrast to all-white ensemble, she chose hues like eggplant, green and leopard print making it more vibrant the actual Escada runway look.
Check out Sonam Kapoor slaying like a boss in this eggplant hue pantsuit.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- #MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
- Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...