Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Escada Pantsuit Like A Boss, See Pics

Ladies, gather all the skirts and gowns from your closet and put them away because Cocktail Pantsuits are the new black of the fashion trends in 2018. Lately, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their Pantsuit looks at red carpet events and parties.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled in a black Giorgio Armani pantsuit at Cannes 2018 and Emma Watson mesmerised everyone at the Louis Vuitton's Resort 2019 show. The pantsuits are the most trendy style statement right now and they are here to stay.If it is about latest fashion trends then how can Sonam Kapoor lag behind. She gave us working woman fashion goals when she was recently spotted in an Escada pantsuit ensemble at a book launch in Delhi.Known to add a chic touch to her attire, Sonam managed to tweak the Escada runway look. She ditched the all-white pantsuit from the runway by teaming her white blazer with an eggplant hue pant. Also, to complete her business attire, she teamed her pantsuit with a leopard print shoe and a green clutch.Sonam's pantsuit look was styled by her go-to stylist that’s none other than her sister, Rhea Kapoor.On the make-up front, she tinted her lips red and kept her eye makeup subtle. She also were two golden hair pins on each side of her hair. We wonder if it is time for the good ol' hair pin accessories trend to make a comeback? Thanks for the hint, Sonam.Another thing we loved about Sonam Kapoor's look is the color play. To add contrast to all-white ensemble, she chose hues like eggplant, green and leopard print making it more vibrant the actual Escada runway look.Check out Sonam Kapoor slaying like a boss in this eggplant hue pantsuit.