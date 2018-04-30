Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes

Rumours of actress Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja's wedding due this month has been doing the rounds for a very long time now and with Anil Kapoor's bungalow decorated with lights, it seems only fair to speculate that his daughter will be tying the knot anytime soon.However, amidst all the marriage rumours, it seems that Sonam is focused more on promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding than anything else.After the cast of the film launched the movie's trailer last week, promotions for the film, which releases on June 1, has been on full swing.Recently, Sonam, who has been a trend-setter in more ways than one, wowed everyone by donning a stunningly bright blue Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the film's promotion. The fashionista, who has of late won our hearts with her unique, bright-hued sartorial selections, flaunting her fabulous style sense in every garment she has sported in the past couple of appearances, took the fashion quotient higher with her latest outing.The traditional attire was embellished with Rajasthani glass-work and looked beautiful as the actress teamed it with statement golden jhumkas. The Neerja star rounded off her look with neat center-parted hair tied in a low bun, a bindi, smokey eyes and a dash of pink on the lips.Take a look.