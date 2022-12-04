Sonam Kapoor Is The OG Queen Of Ethnic Fashion; Here Is Proof

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor, there is no denying that the Bollywood diva can dial up the drama be it on a red carpet or a fashion runway. In addition to this, she equally pulls off her supermodel-esque off-duty look. However, when she is not in her regular sweatsuits and casual jackets, she loves to give a try to glamorous traditional ensembles.

If you are one to follow, Sonam Kapoor’s style file, you know that the diva has a penchant for straight kurta but her collection doesn’t end there. Fuss-free numbers and Anarkali suits make a regular feature in her wardrobe just like one of her latest style statements in an elegant yellow ethnic attire.

Sonam Kapoor loves to experiment with the works of various prominent fashion designers, therefore it comes as no surprise that this time she chose a Gauranh Shah sartorial piece. Her ethnic vibe comprised of a yellow Anarkali worn with a matching embroidered dupatta.

When it came to styling, she went for a fuss-free look consisting of brown lips, dewy makeup, lined eyes, and a neatly tied low bun. You can bank on this Anarkali number by Sonam Kapoor to make an understated appearance to attend a puja or religious gathering.

Sonam Kapoor sticks to a minimal aesthetic, whenever she isn’t trying to make an eye-catching statement. Hence, this time Kapoor accentuated her yellow ensemble with a pair of matching drop-down earrings. One of the advantages of adding drop-down earrings is that they not only suit the traditional trousseau but also help to elevate one’s style game. But what stole the massive attention was the addition of a tiny golden clutch. Mini bags have topped the fashion charts in modern style and Sonam Kapoor knew exactly how to incorporate them to amp up her glamour.

Also sticking to her Indian roots she summed up her traditional look with a green bindi on her forehead and a gajra wrapped around her bun.

