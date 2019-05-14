Sonam Kapoor, Kate Moss Join Designer Michael Kors for Private Dinner in London

American fashion designer Michael Kors has launched a new story at Old Bond Street townhouse and he held a private cocktail party and dinner to celebrate the launch of the new store.Sonam Kapoor, Kate Moss, Solange Knowles, Gwyneth Paltrow and many others from the fashion industry attended the private dinner in London.The renowned global designer believes people lead a fast life and says it is his job to give them something that makes them feel relaxed without giving up quality and glamour."The reality is people live a casual, fast life. So it's my job to figure out how to give them something that makes them feel easy and relaxed without giving up quality, glamour and design," Kors said in a statement to IANS.The globally renowned designer(With inputs from IANS)