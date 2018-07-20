Sonam Kapoor Looks Like the Perfect Summer Bride in Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT

There's no doubt that actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the most followed celebrities when it comes to taking fashion inspiration from. Besides sporting different types of attire including traditional Indian wear to gowns, Indo-western casuals to western outfits sourced from the ateliers of several national and international designers, she is also one of the few stars to have her own label in partnership with her sister Rhea Kapoor, where through the designs of her clothing line Sonam showcases yet another side of her extraordinary fashion sense.The diva, who has been the dream muse for most designers, recently shot for a bridal fashion magazine's summer 2018 issue in which she exuded modern Indian bridal vibes dressed in Shehla Khan ensembles.For her first look, Sonam donned an off-shoulder - bow detail bishop sleeve lace blouse with a hand painted lehenga and sequin embellished dupatta. The soothing pastel colour was the perfect choice for a summer bride. Sonam completed her look with plum coloured statement necklace and matching eyeshadow. A little mehendi on her hands looked perfect for the bridal photoshoot.Take a look.Sonam's second and third looks comprised of designer sarees. While the first one was a perfect combination of sheer and sophistication -- a baby pink sheeted, off shoulder blouse with drill detail and sequin embroidered lace sari -- the other one was equally elegant -- a chic hand painted lehenga sari with embellished scallop detail and sheeted pink blouse.Take a look.Here are some more pictures of actress Sonam Kapoor nailing the Indian bridal look to perfection.Take a look.Sonam Kapoor got married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May this year. The two, who have been a paparazzi favourite, recently returned from their summer vacation from Tokyo and London.On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.