GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Makes a Beautiful Bride In a Gorgeous Red Lehenga-choli

The actress, who is popular as a fashionista and has featured on the covers of many bridal magazines before, made a gorgeous bride in real life as well.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Makes a Beautiful Bride In a Gorgeous Red Lehenga-choli
Image: Instagram/ Anaita Shroff Adjania
Sonam Kapoor is all set to sashay down to the mandap to marry her beau Anand Ahuja in a gorgeous traditional red lehenga-choli today. The first photographs of the actress dressed up as a bride were shared by none other than Vogue Fashion Director, Anaita Shroff Adajania on the Instagram recently. Although decked up in heavy jewelry, Kapoor as always is an embodiment of elegance and grace in those photos. In fact, the actress seems very much in her bride-to-be mode as she struck a demure desi bride pose (looking down at the feet and all!) for the camera in one of the pictures.

08.05.18 ❤️ #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on



The bridal lehenga-choli has been designed by Anuradha Vakil who has also made Kapoor's pastel Mehendi outfit. Kapoor's wedding dress is in traditional deep red color with heavy zardosi work all over it. Her dupatta, as well as lehenga, has beautiful lotus patterns and heavy borders with delicate patti work on the borders.

08.05.18 ❤️ #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on



The actress, who is popular as a fashionista and has featured on the covers of many bridal magazines before, made a gorgeous bride in real life as well. Kapoor is all set to tie the knot at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra during the day. Kapoor's going-to-be husband, Ahuja, has already arrived at the wedding venue wearing a golden sherwani. The wedding will be followed by lunch. There will be a reception held in the honor of the newly-weds in the evening, where the dress code is western formals.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Recommended For You