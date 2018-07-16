Sonam Kapoor Makes a Statement in Ethnic Outfit Teamed With Interesting Checkered Juttis; See Pics

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

Actress Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable stars of her times. The diva, who has rocked everything from a denim saree, oversized shirt-pyjama combination, elaborate designer gowns, couture pieces to ethnic outfits with a twist, has a style file that speaks of elegance, panache and fine taste in fashion.Recently, Sonam made a statement in a midnight blue ethnic outfit, courtesy Pero by Aneeth Pero, that featured bright floral panel detailing on the shirt and the dupatta that was paired with matching cropped pants, as she stepped out to watch Dhadak and extend support to her sister Janhvi Kapoor.While the Veere Di Wedding actor kept her look quite basic with minimal makeup, earrings and a ring from Lara Morakhia and left her tresses open in soft waves, Sonam's interesting choice of footwear was the highlight of her entire look.A checkered jutti in red and white (as it appeared from the front) was what she teamed with her traditional attire. The simple yet chic twist to the beautiful Pero outfit stole many a heart.Take a look.Sonam K Ahuja is all smiles as she arrives at the special screening of Bollywood Film 'Dhadak' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)All credits to Sonam for trying something unique every time she steps out and giving her fans thousands of looks and ideas to experiment with.