English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh: Looks like Bollywood is in Love With Lilac Outfits
Looks like Bollywood is painted in Lilac!
image courtesy;instagram/
The new colour trend is back with a bang and the designers are just going gaga over it. Lilac, the royal and luxurious hue is here to rule and have its moment. The colour is not only flooding celeb wardrobes but the runways as well.
For several years the shade wasn't preferred by the majority . But now its here to make you feel regal and elegant.
The lovely pastel shade is inspiring Bollywood celebrities and each of them is definitely winning the lilac game. From the very recent Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's stunning shehlaa khan saree to our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra’s rocking Vivienne Westwood lilac skirt suit to Ranveer Singh's all lavender suit, the audience is drooling over each of their's lilac fashion statements. This trending hue is onboard and is creating a good balance between watery pastels and deeper jewel undertones.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is an icon when it comes to her impeccable style. Priyanka turned heads rocking a Vivienne Westwood lilac skirt suit at Harry's and Meghan's royal wedding. Watch her slay!
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor dazzled and looked a stunner in her lilac embellished lehnga by Krisha Bajaj. The graceful jewellery and wavy hair just complimented her look at Ambani bash in Mumbai.
Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor made everyone's heart Dhadak in each of her public appearances. The lilac tunic and cape by Ritika Mirchandani that she wore in one of the promotional events had everyone drooling over her.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has always been famous for his out-of-the-box fashion statements. At One of the events organised by CNN-News18, he looked absolutely dashing in his all lavender suit by the designer Varoin Marwah.
Also Watch
For several years the shade wasn't preferred by the majority . But now its here to make you feel regal and elegant.
The lovely pastel shade is inspiring Bollywood celebrities and each of them is definitely winning the lilac game. From the very recent Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's stunning shehlaa khan saree to our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra’s rocking Vivienne Westwood lilac skirt suit to Ranveer Singh's all lavender suit, the audience is drooling over each of their's lilac fashion statements. This trending hue is onboard and is creating a good balance between watery pastels and deeper jewel undertones.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is an icon when it comes to her impeccable style. Priyanka turned heads rocking a Vivienne Westwood lilac skirt suit at Harry's and Meghan's royal wedding. Watch her slay!
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor dazzled and looked a stunner in her lilac embellished lehnga by Krisha Bajaj. The graceful jewellery and wavy hair just complimented her look at Ambani bash in Mumbai.
Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor made everyone's heart Dhadak in each of her public appearances. The lilac tunic and cape by Ritika Mirchandani that she wore in one of the promotional events had everyone drooling over her.
Janhvi Kapoor looks dainty in our lilac tunic and cape. Styled by @priyanka86 @anushkaskhanna 💜💜💜 . . . #Repost @priyanka86 ・・・ Lilac love 💗 @janhvikapoor @ritikamirchandani @silverhouse.co.in @motifsbysurabhididwania #dhadak #stylefile @anushkaskhanna @priyanka86 @naheedee @sanjana_suvarna @vardannayak @ayeshadevitre @medhadalal90 @poonamdamania #lilac
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has always been famous for his out-of-the-box fashion statements. At One of the events organised by CNN-News18, he looked absolutely dashing in his all lavender suit by the designer Varoin Marwah.
@ranveersingh is an energy ball. Check him out, making a statement as always, in this lavendar suit and hat by Dubai's very own menswear designer @varoinmarwah at the News18 Rising India Summit in Delhi. He carries off just about any style, doesn't he? 😘 #ranveersingh #varoinmarwah #news18risingindia #actor #bollywoodstar #bollywood
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Showers Kisses on Deepika Padukone As She Dresses Up for a Campaign; See Pic
- Move Over Stripes and Florals, Here are a Few Must-Have Prints for This Season
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus New Online Booking Date Revealed, Sales Start on 25th July
- Qualcomm Has Solved The Biggest Problem For 5G Smartphones
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...