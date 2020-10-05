Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her PCOS Diet in New Video: 'I Eat Everything Natural, Fresh and Local'

Sonam Kapoor recently revealed that she has been suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for several years. The actress had shared a few tips and hacks on how to deal with PCOS/PCOD based on her own experience. Now, she has followed up her post by telling followers what she eats as part of her PCOS diet.

Sharing her 'Storytime with Sonam' video, the actress wrote, "Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet. Usually my food intake consists of everything natural, fresh and local. Wherever I am, I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available."

She added, "A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days! Like I mentioned, your PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician who knows about your struggles and pains. What’s on your plate, these days? Tell me if you’re struggling with PCOS, what do you indulge in?"

In her previous video on PCOS, Sonam had said that she has been suffering from it for several years, since she was 14 or 15. "It has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors and dieticians to help myself and right now, I am in a good place," she had said.