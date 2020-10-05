Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her PCOS Diet in New Video: 'I Eat Everything Natural, Fresh and Local'

Sonam Kapoor, who had recently revealed that she has been suffering from PCOS since she was a teenager, has shared her special diet with her followers.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her PCOS Diet in New Video: 'I Eat Everything Natural, Fresh and Local'
Sonam Kapoor, who had recently revealed that she has been suffering from PCOS since she was a teenager, has shared her special diet with her followers.

Sonam Kapoor recently revealed that she has been suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for several years. The actress had shared a few tips and hacks on how to deal with PCOS/PCOD based on her own experience. Now, she has followed up her post by telling followers what she eats as part of her PCOS diet.

Sharing her 'Storytime with Sonam' video, the actress wrote, "Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet. Usually my food intake consists of everything natural, fresh and local. Wherever I am, I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available."

She added, "A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days! Like I mentioned, your PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician who knows about your struggles and pains. What’s on your plate, these days? Tell me if you’re struggling with PCOS, what do you indulge in?"

View this post on Instagram

Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet. Usually my food intake consists of everything natural, fresh and local. Wherever I am, I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available. A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days! Like I mentioned, your PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician who knows about your struggles and pains. What’s on your plate, these days? Tell me if you’re struggling with PCOS, what do you indulge in? #PCOS#StorytimeWithSonam#PCOSDiet#HealthFirst

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

In her previous video on PCOS, Sonam had said that she has been suffering from it for several years, since she was 14 or 15. "It has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors and dieticians to help myself and right now, I am in a good place," she had said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading