Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Admiration For Amrita Sher-Gil
Sonam Kapoor took to social media and posted a series of eight of her most favourite works of prominent Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil, along with a lengthy message on her.
credits - Sonam Kapoor instagram
My work makes me travel a lot and while at it, I like to steal little pockets of time to visit museums and galleries. In the coming weeks, I’ll be sharing some artists who I admire and whose work I love. The first artist has to be someone who left an indelible impression on Modern Indian Art, Amrita Sher-Gil. What I love most about her work is the earthy colour palette, which evokes such a strong sense of warmth. She adopted this colour palette after travelling across India, getting acquainted with our people and our traditional wall art. Another of my favourite elements from her art is how she portrayed the female body. While Sher-Gil’s interpretation of the female body was sensuous, it was also vulnerable, strong and empowering. I was very young when I first came across her work; back then I loved her portraits—solely because they looked beautiful. However, I've come to admire how, at a time when artists painted the aristocrats of the society, she was unafraid to show unfiltered India. She believed in showing India and its women as is: raw, developing and imperfect. One of the most progressive women of her time, Sher-Gil's art was a representation of the strong empathy she had for her Indian subjects. Sher-Gil created most of her masterpieces only a couple of years before she passed away at the young age of 28. She was a woman of great substance, and continues to be aclaimed as one of the most gifted artists of pre-independent India. My personal favourites of Amrita Sher-Gil's work are the Group of Three Girls and the Portrait of a Young Man. Do let me know yours! #AmritaShergil #IndianArtists #ThreeGirls #NGMA #ArtandCulture #ArtistsofIndia #ArtLegends
Meanwhile, Sonam flew to London with her husband Anand Ahuja from Mumbai last week. The actress shared a short video on Instagram of herself enjoying the morning in her garden at London home.
