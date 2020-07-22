Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Admiration For Amrita Sher-Gil

Sonam Kapoor revealed to her fans that she admires prominent Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. The actress posted a series of eight of her most favourite works of Amrita Sher-Gil, along with a lengthy message on her Instagram. She mentioned the connection she has had with the artist and disclosed her most treasured work of Amrita. Sonam Kapoor added a self-portrait by the artist, followed by The Dressing Table, Group of Three Girls, Brahmacharis and more.

Sonam started off a very lengthy caption mentioning she likes to visit museums & galleries when she gets time. She also opened up about the artist and her outlook on Amrita Sher-Gil. The actress pointed out that going forward she will share her favourite artists, starting this week.

Sonam then went on to add that she was quite young when she came across Amrita's work and only loved them back then as they looked beautiful. However, now she believes she can appreciate them truly and seems to be in awe. The actress also termed Amrita as a very progressive and empathetic woman and noted that she loved painting the real when people painted the rich.

Concluding her caption, Sonam wrote, "My personal favourites of Amrita Sher-Gil's work are the Group of Three Girls and the Portrait of a Young Man. Do let me know yours!".

Meanwhile, Sonam flew to London with her husband Anand Ahuja from Mumbai last week. The actress shared a short video on Instagram of herself enjoying the morning in her garden at London home.