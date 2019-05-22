Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Soars High in White Tuxedo with 2-Metre Long Train & 115 Carat Emerald Necklace at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor arrived in Ralph & Russo couture for the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tonight at the Cannes Film Festival.

News18.com

May 22, 2019
Sonam Kapoor Soars High in White Tuxedo with 2-Metre Long Train & 115 Carat Emerald Necklace at Cannes
Sonam Kapoor at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
After making heads turn with her midnight blue gown, red Valentino outfit and Abu Jaan & Sandeep Khosla white ensemble, Sonam Kapoor stuns in another outfit at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

This time for the screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sonam appeared in an outfit like before.

Last evening, Sonam Kapoor donned a white pantsuit custom made Ralph and Russo featuring an asymmetrical overskirt with a two-metre-long train sweeping everyone off their feet. The outfit was styled by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor who styled her previous looks at the red carpet.





Apart from the neck plunging pantsuit, we couldn't miss out the emerald and diamond necklace. The necklace belonged to the Red Carpet collection in 18 carats white gold featuring Colombian emeralds of 115 carats along with 91.92 carats of diamond.





The pair of earrings were from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring cushion shaped emeralds and diamonds (14.90 carats). This masterpiece was a Chopard creation.

She also managed to throw together a pair of white straps by Jimmy Choo. On the makeup front, she decided to go subtle with glossy nude lips and smokey eyes. She clearly let the outfit and the necklace do the talking.
