Sonam Kapoor Struggling to Curl Her Eye Lashes is Way too Relatable for Girls

Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the "Neerja" actress also finds it difficult to do.

On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler.

"Impossible task," she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls.

Reacting to it, a user wrote: "so true."

Another one commented: "the real struggle."

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary at Anand’s residence.

Giving a special touch to the occasion, Sonam had penned a special note for her better-half.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," read the caption.

Sonam even thanked Anand for "being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years".

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salman. The project also starred Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal role.

(with inputs from IANS)

