Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Flared Yellow Gown, Unveils Chopard's Garden of Kings Collection at Cannes

After making heads turn with her midnight blue gown, red Valentino outfit and Abu Jaan & Sandeep Khosla white ensemble, Sonam Kapoor stuns in another outfit unveiling Chopard's Garden of Kings collection during the Cannes Film Festival.On day 2 of her appearance at the Frech Riviera, the diva stunned in a neon yellow gown and we ought to admit that the actor looked vibrant like never before. The flared off-shoulder gown was custom made by Ashi Studio. She also threw together a pair of neon yellow heels. The drop diamond earrings were designed by the jewellery house of Chopard. Her hair was done in a low ponytail which fell back on her backless outfit.On the makeup front, she tinted her lips in a vibrant shade of red and winged eyeliner.For her first appearance at the prestigious gala, the actress slayed in a bright red Valentino dress with exaggerated ruffled sleeves. She accessorised her hair with white flowers and wore a pair of matching red stilettos.During her day out at the French Riviera, Sonam opted for a purple layered number by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Accentuating her ensemble was her choice of accessories— a pair of diamond studs.Sonam Kapoor chose silver as her colour for her third appearance at the ongoing Cannes film festival. The actress wore a sequin embellished body-fitting number from Indian ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.The outfit, exuberating royalness, finished with a matching scarf draped around her hand and a stunning diamond-studded neckpiece. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a statement ring, which she was wearing on her ring finger.Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo, while her second red carpet ensemble was a Vera Wang couture gown.This is Sonam Kapoor's 10th year in the French Riviera as an ambassador for the cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Apart from her, Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan also walked the red carpet at the French Riviera this year.