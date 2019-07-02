Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Parrot-green Off Shoulder Dress as She Touches 20 Million Followers on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion queen and an ultimate trendsetter of tinsel town. Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho, Sonam slays with her daring choices setting major fashion goals for many, with her style statement.

The Diva, who keeps her fans and admirers amazed with her flawless fashion sense, has once again proved that she is the ultimate fashionista with a new chic look in a photo shoot as she cloaked 20 million followers on Instagram.

Sonam looked mesmerizing as always in her array. This time she opted for an off shoulder parrot green plunging neckline full sleeved gown. To accentuate her dress, She wore a black choker and a black pair of earrings. Sonam tied her hair in a messy bun and tresses of her hair were left loose which made her look more elegant.

Her stunning black box clutch bag by Judith Leiber and black strappy flat bellies added extra oomph to her dress. Talking about her makeup, Sonam opted for golden face highlighter and kept her makeup nude-hued. She went for pink lipstick with light smokey eyes,on-fleek brows and on-point contouring.

Sharing the posts her Instagram , Sonam wrote, “Whaaat 20 million followers??? 💄@vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani 👗 @emiliawickstead 💎 STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor📸 @thehouseofpixels".

Sonam posted the second picture captioned, "Trying to be cool but jumping inside coz 20000000 👗 @emiliawickstead 💎 @maheshnotandas 👛 @judithleiberny 💄 @vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor 📸 @thehouseofpixels".

Sonam also posted, "Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000 Dress @emiliawickstead Bag @judithleiberny Earrings @mahesh_notandass 💄 @vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor 📸 @thehouseofpixels".

The 34-year-old actor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's film that is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is scheduled to release on September 20. The movie also features Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. The movie is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan. While Sonam is shooting for the movie, fans can't wait to see the Veere Di Wedding Star look ravishing on the big screen.