Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Parrot-green Off Shoulder Dress as She Touches 20 Million Followers on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor has always been a trendsetter and fashionista of the tinsel town. The 34-year-old actor shared picture from her latest photo shoot where she looked ravishing in green.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Parrot-green Off Shoulder Dress as She Touches 20 Million Followers on Instagram
Image: Inastagram/ Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Loading...

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion queen and an ultimate trendsetter of tinsel town. Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho, Sonam slays with her daring choices setting major fashion goals for many, with her style statement.

The Diva, who keeps her fans and admirers amazed with her flawless fashion sense, has once again proved that she is the ultimate fashionista with a new chic look in a photo shoot as she cloaked 20 million followers on Instagram.

Sonam looked mesmerizing as always in her array. This time she opted for an off shoulder parrot green plunging neckline full sleeved gown. To accentuate her dress, She wore a black choker and a black pair of earrings. Sonam tied her hair in a messy bun and tresses of her hair were left loose which made her look more elegant.

Her stunning black box clutch bag by Judith Leiber and black strappy flat bellies added extra oomph to her dress. Talking about her makeup, Sonam opted for golden face highlighter and kept her makeup nude-hued. She went for pink lipstick with light smokey eyes,on-fleek brows and on-point contouring.

Sharing the posts her Instagram , Sonam wrote, “Whaaat 20 million followers??? 💄@vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani 👗 @emiliawickstead 💎 STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor📸 @thehouseofpixels".

Sonam posted the second picture captioned, "Trying to be cool but jumping inside coz 20000000 👗 @emiliawickstead 💎 @maheshnotandas 👛 @judithleiberny 💄 @vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor 📸 @thehouseofpixels".

Sonam also posted, "Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000 Dress @emiliawickstead Bag @judithleiberny Earrings @mahesh_notandass 💄 @vickybanatkar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani STYLE @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor 📸 @thehouseofpixels".

The 34-year-old actor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's film that is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is scheduled to release on September 20. The movie also features Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. The movie is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan. While Sonam is shooting for the movie, fans can't wait to see the Veere Di Wedding Star look ravishing on the big screen.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram