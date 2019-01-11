Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal

While we thought the wedding season in B-town was over, we have Sonam Kapoor bombarding her Instagram handle with pictures from a wedding in Goa looking oh-so-glam.Be it a red carpet event or a vacation with her girl gang, Sonam never runs out of outfits for any occasion. Not to forget her recent Instagram post where she is looking all Boho-chic in an orange noodle strap dress with a plunging neckline.Soon we figure out, the actor is attending her friend's wedding in Goa with her family and friends. Sonam posted another picture in which she is having a gala time with her girl gang. This time laughing her heart out in a traditional Indian attire.In a white and gold customised layered ‘anarkali’ by Rohit Bal, jewelry designed by her mother Sunita Kapoor and styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam looks very elegant.But this time Sonam wasn't alone in stealing the show. Her mother and sister were equally slaying it with their grace.In a cream outfit, Sunita looked like a royalty and Rhea chose to be her edgy self as she opted for a jacketed ‘lehenga’ combo along with dramatic jewelry from her mother's collection.The Veere Di Wedding actor posted a family portrait along with them and captioned it, 'We got it from our mom!'Seems like looking glamorous and graceful at the same time comes naturally to the Kapoor ladies. Scroll down to see these beauties put their stylish foot forward.