Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, B-Town Celebs Who Joined The Green-club

From fitness to fashion, Bollywood celebrities have always been a major inspiration for many people. We are often intrigued by our favourite star’s day-to-day life and how they manage their fitness regime and diet plans. Many believe that having non-vegetarian food is the only way to live a healthy life. However, a few celebrities who used to consume meat have now given it up for many reasons and turned themselves vegetarian or vegan. Let’s look at the stars who turned themselves into vegetarians.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her love and support for animals. Coming from a Punjabi family Sonam was an avid meat-eater, but she soon changed her lifestyle and turned herself into a vegetarian. But with her lactose intolerance, she adapted to veganism. She often shares vegan recipes on her social media.

Bhumi Pednekar: The diva was crowned PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegetarians. Bhumi announced in mid-2020 that she has turned herself into a vegetarian. She took to her Instagram and shared that being a climate advocate she didn’t feel right eating meat. Bhumi now feels guilt-free and physically strong.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan turned himself into a vegan after his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao had shown a video that depicted diseases that kill people and how dietary changes can help. Though the actor once mentioned that he missed having curd.

John Abraham: John Abraham has been vocal against animal cruelty and has turned himself into a vegetarian. He has maintained his well-toned and chiselled body while taking healthy veggie options. He even mentioned that the lack of animal-based protein did not affect his fitness goals.

Alia Bhatt: Last year, the actress joined the green club. Not only this, but Alia also founded an animal charity organisation CoExist, which works for stray animals in India.

