Sonam Kapoor to Share Style Secrets Via Web Series

Belgian chocolate ice cream brand Magnum on Tuesday came up with a MagnumXSonam collaboration announcement video, which sees the diva create intrigue about the upcoming style project.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor to Share Style Secrets Via Web Series
Sonam Kapoor and Magnum collaboration
She has always raised the fashion bar with her sartorial sense, and now actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is set to unravel some of her style secrets in an upcoming web series.

Belgian chocolate ice cream brand Magnum on Tuesday came up with a MagnumXSonam collaboration announcement video, which sees the diva create intrigue about the upcoming style project.



Sonam said it is thrilling to endorse a brand which has a "hallmark for indulgence and style excellence", and which "reflects exactly what inspires my style".

"It's no secret that I live and breathe fashion. It defines me in more ways than one and I believe in taking my style very seriously. With Magnum, I'm here to co-create a space that encourages fashionistas to make their own style rules and break free from stereotypes. Stay tuned for my upcoming style project that I've taken great pleasure curating," Sonam said in a statement.

While fitness is a part of her daily routine, she said ice cream has always been her guilty pleasure.
