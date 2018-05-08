English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Sangeet Ensemble Was "Labour Of Love and Joy", Say Designers Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla
There is no doubt that actress Sonam Kapoor is Bollywood’s ultimate fashion diva. The ‘fashion icon’ who has set many a hearts aflutter with her inimitable sense of style, looked gorgeous when she stepped out for her mehendi and sangeet ceremony in a white chikankari Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture lehenga.
The stunning lehenga, which was ordered by Sonam two years ago, reportedly took 18 months to make.
“This ensemble is a labour of love and joy. Sonam is our absolute favourite and for her wedding it had to be a fantasy piece that set new creative standards for us in order to do full justice to her and this sacred occasion. She ordered it 2 years ago and it’s taken multiple teams of artisans eighteen months to create,” designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla told News18.com.
“This unique ghaghra features multiple techniques, including zardozi, zari, sequin, beadwork and Swarovski embroidery, making it a masterpiece,” said the designer duo.
A multi-panel chikankari georgette ensemble, the lehenga features alternate off-white & soft pastel-hued panels to create an utterly romantic palette.
“Each panel features a unique set of motifs essayed in the most intricate chikankari. Forty different stitch techniques have been employed in the making of this dream ensemble. Every panel is highlighted and embellished either in the most exquisite fine gold/silver zardozi and zari, delicate pearls, Swarovski crystals and tiny sequins work,” read the designer’s statement, adding, “the ghagra is also edged with floral zardozi zari borders in rich gold. The blouse features multiple borders, hand embroidered in gold and silver zardozi zari work and crystals. The shoulder dupatta is hand embroidered with chikankari bootis and multiple chikankari borders and edged with gold zardozi and crystal borders. A gold bugle bead jaali and tiny pearl tassels finish the edges.”
Sonam rounded off her look with exquisite kundan jewellery and adorned her hair with flowers to give the perfect wedding look. Her makeup was on point too.
A lot was expected of Sonam’s wedding trousseau since the star has built a perception for herself of not putting a wrong foot forward as far as her appearances are concerned. And we must confess that till now, the Neerja actress has impressed one and all.
Now, we are just waiting to see her wedding outfit!
Sonam rounded off her look with exquisite kundan jewellery and adorned her hair with flowers to give the perfect wedding look. Her makeup was on point too.
A lot was expected of Sonam’s wedding trousseau since the star has built a perception for herself of not putting a wrong foot forward as far as her appearances are concerned. And we must confess that till now, the Neerja actress has impressed one and all.
Now, we are just waiting to see her wedding outfit!
| Edited by: Shantanu David
