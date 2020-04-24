Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor Wishes Ramzan to Her Fans

Sonam Kapoor shared some stunning monochrome pictures and wished fans as the holy month of Ramadan began on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor Wishes Ramzan to Her Fans
Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has won the internet once again with her wishes on the holy month of Ramzan. As the UAE announced the sighting of the moon on Thursday night, many celebs and netizens across the world exchanged wishes for the commencement of the holy month.

The Neerja actor shared a heartfelt wish to all the Muslims around the world. Posting a monochrome picture in a traditional look, wearing a dupatta over her head, Sonam wrote, “Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak (sic)."

She shared another picture from the same photoshoot in her Instagram stories. “Ramadan Kareem,” Sonam wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Ramadan Kareem to all of you!🌙❤️ @sonamkapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoorpedia) on

Meanwhile, the Khubsoorat star is spending her lockdown time with hubby Anand Ahuja and his family in New Delhi. She is indulging in some cooking these times, baking cookies and cakes.

“Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you (sic),” she recently shared a picture.

On Earth Day, Sonam had shared a picture with Anand in the backdrop of a sunset. She shared a poem by Emily Dickinson in the caption.

“The earth has many keys, Where melody is not Is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land, And witness for her sea, The cricket is her utmost of elegy to me (sic),” she wrote.

