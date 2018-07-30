English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets A Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
Anand Ahuja, businessman and husband to Sonam Kapoor, takes his sneakers seriously, as was evidenced from his nuptials in May, where he tied the knot with Sonam while rocking a sherwani with a pair of sneakers.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Anand Ahuja, businessman and husband to Sonam Kapoor, takes his sneakers seriously, as was evidenced from his nuptials in May, where he tied the knot with Kapoor while rocking a sherwani with a pair of sneakers. Following on his footsteps then is his sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor, who made sure to kick off Ahuja's birthday, which is today, on the right note.
Last night, Rhea presented Ahuja, the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg, with a giant shoe made of flowers. "Happy almost birthday, Anand Ahuja. I didn't know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn't have! Love you, mean it," Rhea wrote on Instagram last evening, along with a picture post showing Anand checking out his new kicks.
Kapoor's father, veteran actor Anil, also posted birthday wishes for his son-in-law on social media.
Also Watch
Last night, Rhea presented Ahuja, the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg, with a giant shoe made of flowers. "Happy almost birthday, Anand Ahuja. I didn't know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn't have! Love you, mean it," Rhea wrote on Instagram last evening, along with a picture post showing Anand checking out his new kicks.
Kapoor's father, veteran actor Anil, also posted birthday wishes for his son-in-law on social media.
You've chased your dreams & now you're living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, @anandahuja ! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always! pic.twitter.com/cYwGYBtl5L— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Kiara Advani Looks Regal in a Green Shyamal-Bhumika Ensemble at ICW 2018; See Pics
Loading...
Loading...