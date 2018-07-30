GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets A Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea

Anand Ahuja, businessman and husband to Sonam Kapoor, takes his sneakers seriously, as was evidenced from his nuptials in May, where he tied the knot with Sonam while rocking a sherwani with a pair of sneakers.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets A Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
(Image: AP)
Anand Ahuja, businessman and husband to Sonam Kapoor, takes his sneakers seriously, as was evidenced from his nuptials in May, where he tied the knot with Kapoor while rocking a sherwani with a pair of sneakers. Following on his footsteps then is his sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor, who made sure to kick off Ahuja's birthday, which is today, on the right note.

Last night, Rhea presented Ahuja, the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg, with a giant shoe made of flowers. "Happy almost birthday, Anand Ahuja. I didn't know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn't have! Love you, mean it," Rhea wrote on Instagram last evening, along with a picture post showing Anand checking out his new kicks.



Kapoor's father, veteran actor Anil, also posted birthday wishes for his son-in-law on social media.



