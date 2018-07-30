Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets A Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea

You've chased your dreams & now you're living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, @anandahuja ! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always! pic.twitter.com/cYwGYBtl5L — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2018

Anand Ahuja, businessman and husband to Sonam Kapoor, takes his sneakers seriously, as was evidenced from his nuptials in May, where he tied the knot with Kapoor while rocking a sherwani with a pair of sneakers. Following on his footsteps then is his sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor, who made sure to kick off Ahuja's birthday, which is today, on the right note.Last night, Rhea presented Ahuja, the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg, with a giant shoe made of flowers. "Happy almost birthday, Anand Ahuja. I didn't know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn't have! Love you, mean it," Rhea wrote on Instagram last evening, along with a picture post showing Anand checking out his new kicks.Kapoor's father, veteran actor Anil, also posted birthday wishes for his son-in-law on social media.