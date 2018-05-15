English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor's Red Carpet Look at Cannes Demands Your Attention
She sure didn’t let us down with the desi look.
Images: Getty images
Sonam is not the one who shies from experimenting on the red carpet. No one rules the Cannes red carpet like her. The 32-year-old actress, who recently got married, made a stunning appearance on the red carpet as she walked the Croisette in an ivory, embellished lehenga, courtesy Ralph and Russo.
Sonam Channelled her inner desi diva in a Lehenga this time. She kept her look minimal for the evening and effortlessly turned heads as she paired an interesting crop top to go with the ball-gown-like skirt.
The blouse she paired it with had a flowy cape-like sleeve on one side while the other was a simple sheer one which made for an interesting detail.
The nude palette and the mid-parted hair, made her look like the perfect fusion of the East and West.
Sonam, who got married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja on May 8, walked the red carpet with her wedding mehendi still visible in her hands. She paired the ensemble with dainty studs instead of chunky earrings. Isn't that pretty?. We are totally gushing over the way Sonam styled her sleek braid hair-do with a naga jadai So ethereal, isn't it?
She nailed the red carpet with elegance and poise of a new bride. Here's one more to knock you down!
Edited by: shifa khan
-
