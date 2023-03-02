Sonam Kapoor’s Spring Wardrobe Is All About Whites And Blues

Sonam Kapoor’s minimal chic fashion is not just limited to the western closet. And her recent pictures are proof. Ditching the heavy red carpet gowns and dramatic ensembles, Sonam opted for a comfortable silhouette and showed off her fashion sensibilities in ethnic style. As for us, we are in awe of her traditional simplicity. She shared a few selfies on Instagram Stories dressed in a classic ivory and blue embroidered suit set, which is the perfect inspiration for our spring-summer wardrobe.

The outfit included a floral-patterned kurta with a wide neckline, yoke embroidery, a frilled hem, and full-length bell sleeves. To complement her ethnic look, she paired it with embroidered palazzo pants, and a gorgeous zari-work dupatta. From the accessory department, Sonam wore pearl earrings, and some statement gold rings. And, her tan Kolhapuri sandals were a style-statement in itself. Keeping her hair open, Sonam sided with a no-makeup makeup look, just how we like it.

White canvas with blueprints and thread work seems to be Sonam Kapoor’s Spring aesthetic. In this photo, the actress is seen sporting, yet another gorgeous kurta set. The blue and white embroidered piece came with intricate detailing. Instead of the regular dupatta, this time Sonam layered her outfit with a long, full-sleeved shrug. She chose a bracelet, a watch, and silver oxidised jhumkas to accessorise her desi look. She tied her hair in a bun and got dolled up with dark-kohled eyes, some blush, and tinted lips.

For the caption, Sonam Kapoor took help from the famous author Arundhati Roy. Describe her post with one of Roy’s quotes, Sonam wrote: “She wore flowers in her hair and carried magic secrets in her eyes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be making her comeback with the film Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija. Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The film is set to have an OTT release this year. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. It revolves around a blind police officer on the hunt for a serial killer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here