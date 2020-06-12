Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Books
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Pic is All About Her Love for Reading

Sonam Kapoor says she is bookworm as she posts a throwback picture on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Pic is All About Her Love for Reading
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor reveals she has been in love with books since her childhood days

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Friday took to Instagram to upload a childhood picture of herself.

In the throwback picture, Sonam is seen lying on the bed with a book in her hands. Through her post’s caption, the 35-year-old actress revealed she has been a voracious reader since her childhood days.

Captioning the post, Sonam wrote, “Nothing has changed since then once a (bookworm) always a bookworm."

Soon after sharing the post, Sonam’s younger sister Rhea Kapoor dropped a comment, saying, “I remember this duvet” and added laughing emojis to her comment.

On June 9, Sonam turned 35 and celebrated her birthday with her family in Mumbai. To make the day special, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja surprised her with a picture comprising her friends and family members.

Posting the picture, she wrote, “Thanks for coming together for this my friends/fam/team.. I love you all. Also thanks my darling @anandahuja for putting this together.. You’re the best in the whole wide world.. @neeha7 thank you for helping anand and giving me you unconditional support and love. I’m too blessed to be surrounded by the most amazing people. I love you all. You know who you are. This has been the most awesome day ever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, her last movie was The Zoya Factor. It starred Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram