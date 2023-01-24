Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Way Of Life’ In A Stylish Deep Purple Winter Trench Coat

We are all aware of Sonam Kapoor’s status as the fashionista of Bollywood, who can flawlessly pull off any look, whether it be a classic designer ensemble or a cutting-edge western outfit. Her style and take on fashion have been widely followed and her fans and Instagram followers. Sonam shared a set of pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram feed that gave out inspiration for a cosy yet stylish winter outfit perfect to be added to your wardrobe for the season.

This deep purple three-piece coat and skirt set is a custom-made outfit off the racks clothing label Antithesis. Sonam nailed the look by achieving a perfect balance between contemporary, classic and functional for the winter. Sonam shared the pictures along with the caption that reads, “You gotta have style. It helps you get down the stairs. It helps you get up in the morning. It’s a way of life." — Diana Vreeland”

The elongated trench coat made in a premium wool crepe blend, a button-down deep V-neck waistcoat, and a flared midi skirt all in the deep purple shade and black high boots give the look a semi-vintage look as well. This stunning look of Sonam was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and celebrity stylists Manisha Melwani and Sanya Kapoor.

The perfectly fitting coat has been designed with full-length sleeves, padded shoulders and an open front which shows off the flared pleated skirt silhouette. The outfit was styled with chunky cross-shaped earrings with precious stones adorned on them and statement rings. The black suede boots and top handle black bag completed the overall look.

Sonam Kapoor’s hair and makeup were done by Namrata Soni who had opted for a simple and sleek centre-parted braided hairdo for the look. Moving on to the makeup, Sonam was seen having a subtle eye shadow with perfect winged eyeliner, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared quite a few traditional looks in sarees and salwar suits. As we had previously noted, she can pull off the most challenging costumes with the same flair and confidence as she can pull off casual ensembles. Her most recent photo was of her wearing a pearl white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree with Chikankari embroidery, a matching dupatta, and a chic blouse with sheer sleeves.

