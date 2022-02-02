Sonam Lochar 2022: All You Need to Know About the Festival Celebrated in Sikkim

Sonam Lochar is an auspicious festival celebrated in Sikkim and Nepal. The festival marks the rise of the new moon during the month of Magh in the Bikram Sambat calendar. The day is known by different names in Sikkim and in Nepal. While people of Sikkim call it Sonal Lochar, in Nepal it is celebrated as Sonam Lohosar.

Who Celebrates Sonam Lochar?

The festival is celebrated by the Tamang community in monasteries or at home. To mark the occasion, people offer prayers at monasteries or at their homes. People also visit the homes of the elders of their family and seek their blessings on the say. The Tamangs celebrate it as their new year.

The Tamang community associates the 12 months with different animals each represented by a zodiac animal, following the same order as Lunar New Year. These 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat/Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Boar. During the time, when there were no calendars, people used to calculate ages through the 12-rotation system.

How is Sonam Lochar celebrated?

It is a public holiday in the areas where the day is celebrated. Apart from praying, people sing and dance and have fun with their friends and families. People clean their houses as it is believed that god enters the cleaned house only. Therefore, to welcome the god at their places, people clean their homes and decorate them with lights.

A traditional mask dance is performed by the community. Known as Tamang Selo, people perform that dance in masks which is believed to keep evil powers away and bring positivity in the homes. The dance is performed wearing the traditional dress Gusto. The dress signifies the culture, religion, tradition and spirit of the Tamangs. Traditional drums known as Damphu are also played on the day.

The stupas, monasteries, house rooftops and mountain tops are decorated with colourful prayer flags and other decorative items. It is believed that the prayer flags bring peace and harmony. The traditional festival portrays the tradition of Tamangs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.