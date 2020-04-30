Take the pledge to vote

Soni Razdan Shares Sunbather Picture of Her Cat on Instagram

Veteran actress Soni Razdan took to Instagram to post a picture of her cat Edward sunbathing in her Mumbai residence.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Soni Razdan Shares Sunbather Picture of Her Cat on Instagram
Veteran actress Soni Razdan took to Instagram to post a picture of her cat Edward sunbathing in her Mumbai residence.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday delighted her online family by posting a picture of her cat. In the image, the feline can be seen basking in the sunlight.

Captioning the image, the actress mother wrote, “Sunbather .... #catsofinstagram #mycat #mybaby.”

Much like her mother, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is also fond of cats. The mother-daughter duo frequently post snaps of their pet on the photo-sharing platform.

A few days back, Soni had uploaded a picture of her pet waiting on a chair to have dinner. She captioned the snap, “Guess whose coming for dinner? #pica #mycatisawesome #mybaby #somuchlove.”

Soni’s post received comments from actresses Archana Puran Singh and Divya Seth.

Archana wrote, “We knowwwwww,” while Divya dropped a comment saying, “So cutey.”

Alia Bhatt also keeps sharing images of her cat on her timeline. “like mother like cat,” read the caption

View this post on Instagram

like mother like cat ‍♀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Soni Razdan is very much active on her Instagram these days. Last week, she shared a video of herself cooking along with her husband Mahesh Bhatt.

In the short-clip, wife Soni could be seen instructing her husband as to what to do next. Through the clip, Mahesh Bhatt also wished people happy Ramadan 2020.

“Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking. A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok. Have strictly forbidden it,” read the caption.

Take a look at the video:

