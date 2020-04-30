Soni Razdan Shares Sunbather Picture of Her Cat on Instagram

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday delighted her online family by posting a picture of her cat. In the image, the feline can be seen basking in the sunlight.

Captioning the image, the actress mother wrote, “Sunbather .... #catsofinstagram #mycat #mybaby.”

Much like her mother, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is also fond of cats. The mother-daughter duo frequently post snaps of their pet on the photo-sharing platform.

A few days back, Soni had uploaded a picture of her pet waiting on a chair to have dinner. She captioned the snap, “Guess whose coming for dinner? #pica #mycatisawesome #mybaby #somuchlove.”

Soni’s post received comments from actresses Archana Puran Singh and Divya Seth.

Archana wrote, “We knowwwwww,” while Divya dropped a comment saying, “So cutey.”

Alia Bhatt also keeps sharing images of her cat on her timeline. “like mother like cat,” read the caption

Soni Razdan is very much active on her Instagram these days. Last week, she shared a video of herself cooking along with her husband Mahesh Bhatt.

In the short-clip, wife Soni could be seen instructing her husband as to what to do next. Through the clip, Mahesh Bhatt also wished people happy Ramadan 2020.

“Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking. A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok. Have strictly forbidden it,” read the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365