Sonu Sood Arranges Bus Transport For Migrant Workers
On Monday, buses left from Thane, Maharashtra to Gulbarga, Karnataka. Sonu Sood also visited the bus terminals to bid the workers goodbye.
After acquiring permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments, actor Sonu Sood has arranged but transport for stranded migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sonu has organised multiple bus services. On Monday, buses left from Thane, Maharashtra to Gulbarga, Karnataka. The actor also visited the bus terminals to bid the workers goodbye.
" I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses," said Sonu.
"The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," he shared.
Apart from this, Sonu recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also offered hi hotel in Juhu as residential facility for frontline workers.
