CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » Lifestyle » Soon To-Be-Mom Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable in A Rs. 4.5k wrap Dress As She Steps Out With Hubby For Work
1-MIN READ

Soon To-Be-Mom Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable in A Rs. 4.5k wrap Dress As She Steps Out With Hubby For Work

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 16:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out in a brown mini wrap dress with with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out in a brown mini wrap dress with with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia is paving a rather fashionable pathway for other soon-to-be mothers who can simply channel her fashion game as well when their time comes.

Alia Bhatt has been sporting the most comfortable and uber-cool mom-to-be looks and very recently she was spotted in the public with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor for the release of their song ‘Deva Deva’.

The ‘Darlings’ star was wearing a supremely comfy mini wrap dress and her pregnancy glow was simply unavoidable.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

This Label Meshki dress had broad collars that were not over the top but extremely subtle and those flowing sleeves added to the appeal of the dress.

And if you are currently looking for the dress we have a piece of good news for you- the mini dress is currently on discount and you can get it for 83$ (Australian dollars) which will roughly cost around Rs. 4.5k.

A screenshot from the website of the brand.

Coming back to Alia, she kept her look perfect for a hot summer’s day with minimal makeup and almost zero accessories.

If she isn’t the coolest soon-to-be Mom in town, we do not know who is. Let us know what you think about this particular look, goals or not?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 16:21 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 16:21 IST