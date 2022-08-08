Soon To-Be-Mom Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable in A Rs. 4.5k wrap Dress As She Steps Out With Hubby For Work

Alia Bhatt has been sporting the most comfortable and uber-cool mom-to-be looks and very recently she was spotted in the public with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor for the release of their song ‘Deva Deva’.

The ‘Darlings’ star was wearing a supremely comfy mini wrap dress and her pregnancy glow was simply unavoidable.

View this post on Instagram

This Label Meshki dress had broad collars that were not over the top but extremely subtle and those flowing sleeves added to the appeal of the dress.

And if you are currently looking for the dress we have a piece of good news for you- the mini dress is currently on discount and you can get it for 83$ (Australian dollars) which will roughly cost around Rs. 4.5k.

Coming back to Alia, she kept her look perfect for a hot summer’s day with minimal makeup and almost zero accessories.

If she isn’t the coolest soon-to-be Mom in town, we do not know who is. Let us know what you think about this particular look, goals or not?

