Soon To Wed? Achieve A Perfect Glow At Home With These 6 Skincare Tips

It is never too late to begin with your pre-wedding skin regimen. We know you have been running helter skelter with the preparations and last minute things, also you being the perfectionist that you are, you want your outfits and jewellery to be perfect too but do remember it’s equally important to focus on your skin.

“With all these events and you dolling up to be the most beautiful bridey – pre-skincare game becomes very important,” says Kajol R Paswwan, celebrity makeup artist.

It could be exhausting to manage a good skin care routine with all the hassle and preparations going on but you can manage to do a few home remedies that go a long way to get you that glow.

Drink plenty of water – HYDRATE. “This is my go to tip for every single person out there who doesn’t take this seriously. It may sound cliché but a hydrated body glows differently and this is seen in the long term. Make sure you don’t miss out on sipping water no matter how busy your schedule is,” adds Paswwan. A good 8 hour sleep everyday gives your skin the rest it needs and helps it heal itself. A goodnight sleep nourishes your skin like anything else. Have a balanced diet. It is not a secret that a clean diet gives you a better looking and healthy skin. Make sure you start this three month prior to the wedding and maintain it to see results. “Consume a well-balanced diet rich in antioxidants. Begin drinking green tea on a regular basis, preferably every day. This can help with more than just weight loss,” says Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director, NatureCode. Don’t skip your CTM routine. Create a skincare routine tailored to your skin type, including cleaning, toning, moisturizing, sunscreen application, exfoliation, and a nighttime routine. In the winter months, moisturizing and keeping your skin hydrated are some of the most important things you can do for your face. “Use natural products like aloe vera, milk cream, coconut oil and others to get glowing skin. Use proper protection from sunlight and pollution while you step out. Don’t forget to use your sunscreen,” says Rakhi Ahuja, CEO, Jovees Herbal. Multani mitti is one ingredient that’s like a unicorn in a skincare ingredients forest. “It is rich in magnesium chloride, which helps in clearing off blemishes and lightening any facial scars. The best part about this is that it is a great de-tan product and cools down any kind of skin rashes or inflammations. So use it 2-3 times a week if required and we know it works like magic,” feels Paswwan.

In addition to your wedding checklist, you have another set of to-dos that’ll keep skin in shape for your wedding and keep it that way through your honeymoon. From revamping your daily skincare regime to following these pre-bridal skincare tips, each step will aid in perfecting your wedding-day look.

