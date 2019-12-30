Sophie Choudry Raises the Temperature as She Enjoys Non-working Monday by the Sea

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sophie Choudry is an active social media user and never fails to stun fans with her sizzling pictures. The diva, who is vacationing at a beach destination, kept the temperature soaring after she shared her picture wearing a black bikini with an animal print cape.

Flaunting her toned body, the 37-year-old actress can be seen standing between the waves as she enjoys a non-working Monday. Sophie looked cheerful to say the least.

She captioned the photo, “When you realize it’s the last Monday of the year and you don’t have to go to work!!”

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, the Heyy Babyy actress had talked about her plans for the upcoming year. “It’s not just the start of a new year but a whole new decade... I have a lot of high hopes for 2020... breakthroughs in my professional life and hopefully something beautiful & exciting in my personal life. Lots of positivity, happiness, and new adventures.”

Sophie further added, "I love being on stage so I’m very excited to be performing in Goa this time. There is no greater high than counting in the new year and entertaining the crowd!"

On the work front, Sophie currently hosts the chat show Work It Up With Sophie, which is broadcasted on the online streaming platform VOOT.

