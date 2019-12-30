Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sophie Choudry Raises the Temperature as She Enjoys Non-working Monday by the Sea

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sophie Choudry is an active social media user and never fails to stun fans with her sizzling pictures.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sophie Choudry Raises the Temperature as She Enjoys Non-working Monday by the Sea
Actress and fitness enthusiast Sophie Choudry is an active social media user and never fails to stun fans with her sizzling pictures.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sophie Choudry is an active social media user and never fails to stun fans with her sizzling pictures. The diva, who is vacationing at a beach destination, kept the temperature soaring after she shared her picture wearing a black bikini with an animal print cape.

Flaunting her toned body, the 37-year-old actress can be seen standing between the waves as she enjoys a non-working Monday. Sophie looked cheerful to say the least.

She captioned the photo, “When you realize it’s the last Monday of the year and you don’t have to go to work!!”

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, the Heyy Babyy actress had talked about her plans for the upcoming year. “It’s not just the start of a new year but a whole new decade... I have a lot of high hopes for 2020... breakthroughs in my professional life and hopefully something beautiful & exciting in my personal life. Lots of positivity, happiness, and new adventures.”

Sophie further added, "I love being on stage so I’m very excited to be performing in Goa this time. There is no greater high than counting in the new year and entertaining the crowd!"

On the work front, Sophie currently hosts the chat show Work It Up With Sophie, which is broadcasted on the online streaming platform VOOT.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram