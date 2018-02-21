Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Looks Elegant As She Sports One Indian Outfit After Another; See Pics

A post shared by ABRAHAM & THAKORE (@abrahamandthakore) on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:41pm PST

A post shared by Zardozi Couture Brampton, Cda (@zardozi_couture) on Feb 20, 2018 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:47am PST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, which includes wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, Hadrien Trudeau and Xavier James Trudeau, are on a week-long visit to India.And while the Canadian premier has upping the style quotient with his ethnic appearances, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau too is nailing each look that she has recently sported.The first lady of Canada Sophie was recently snapped wearing a Abraham and Thakore hand block printed silk coat, at Sophia College for Women, Mumbai. Sophie, who batted for gender equality and called for an end to gender disparity, saying the world had suffered a lot due to inequality between men and women, looked classy and sophisticated in the printed silk coat.Last evening, Sophie was spotted wearing an exquisite cream saree, courtesy Zardozi Couture, a Canadian label, for her meeting with some of the biggies from Bollywood including Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher among others. Sophie looked elegant as she pulled off the saree with ease and confidence.Earlier, during her visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham temple, Sophie chose a bright yellow Anita Dongre chanderi suit which she paired with white palazzo pants from designer Anita Dongre's 'Songs of Summer' collection. Intricately crafted with the designer's signature Rajasthani craft, gota patti, Sophie looked splendid in the Samika suit."I was so happy to see how stunning she looked in our yellow chanderi suit. It's so gratifying for me as a designer when global personality like her chooses to wear us," said Anita Dongre in an email-exchange to News18.com.What do you think of Sophie Trudeau's style statement? Tell us in the comments section below.