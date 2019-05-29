Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals

Sophie Turner arrived at the red carpet event of the premiere of her film X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Seoul, South Korea. At the event, Sophie upped the ante in an edgy and futuristic fashion statement with not one but two layered co-ords.Dressed in silver see-through chainmail outfit designed by Louis Vuitton from the LV resort 2020 show, Sophie interacted with her fans and clicked pictures.The co-ord featured a daring turtleneck with a zipper, cinched waist, ruffled cuffs, and hems. Underneath this see-through number, she wore another outfit which featured a striped bracelet and a mini skirt.The Game of Thrones actor paired the look with black Louis Vuitton leather sandals. Seems like Sophie switched back to her signature slicked back hair from the blonde bangs look and completed her look with a dramatic cat eye makeup.Earlier in May, Sophie and husband Joe Jonas graced the front row of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show held at the JFK Airport in New York City.The haute couture show transported the guests back to the 1980s with era-inspired outfits at the abandoned terminal at JFK Airport which had a retro feel to it.Even this glittery mesh outfit she wore to the X-Men red carpet in Seoul was styled and displayed at the 2020 cruise show that day.