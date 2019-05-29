Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals

Sophie Turner layered two jaw-dropping outfits from Louis Vuitton 2020 cruise collection for the premiere of X-Men: Dark Pheonix at Seoul.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
Sophie Turner layered two jaw-dropping outfits from Louis Vuitton 2020 cruise collection for the premiere of X-Men: Dark Pheonix at Seoul.
Loading...
Sophie Turner arrived at the red carpet event of the premiere of her film X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Seoul, South Korea. At the event, Sophie upped the ante in an edgy and futuristic fashion statement with not one but two layered co-ords.

Dressed in silver see-through chainmail outfit designed by Louis Vuitton from the LV resort 2020 show, Sophie interacted with her fans and clicked pictures.

The co-ord featured a daring turtleneck with a zipper, cinched waist, ruffled cuffs, and hems. Underneath this see-through number, she wore another outfit which featured a striped bracelet and a mini skirt.



The Game of Thrones actor paired the look with black Louis Vuitton leather sandals. Seems like Sophie switched back to her signature slicked back hair from the blonde bangs look and completed her look with a dramatic cat eye makeup.

Earlier in May, Sophie and husband Joe Jonas graced the front row of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show held at the JFK Airport in New York City.

The haute couture show transported the guests back to the 1980s with era-inspired outfits at the abandoned terminal at JFK Airport which had a retro feel to it.

Even this glittery mesh outfit she wore to the X-Men red carpet in Seoul was styled and displayed at the 2020 cruise show that day.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram