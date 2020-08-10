Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share Precautionary Coronavirus Message in First Pic Post Welcoming Baby Girl
After welcoming their baby girl Willa in July, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spread the message of wearing a mask in social media post.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents to their baby girl born last month. The couple never announced Sophie’s pregnancy officially however a representative confirmed that they are happy to announce the birth of their first child.
Since becoming parents, both Sophie and Joe have not made any social media appearance until a day back. Joe took to his Instagram stories to treat fans with his first social media post online.
He shared a selfie where the pair poses giving similar expressions. The photo shared online is adorable as the newly turned parents are seen twinning in white. Joe made up the snap into a mock Vogue magazine cover which read, “August Issue 2020”.
The 30-year-old singer posted the image alongside a caption that reads, “Wear a mask, that’s the tea.”
The 24-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter at a hospital in Los Angeles who has been reportedly named as Willa.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017.They exchanged wedding vows in a hush-hush surprise ceremony in Los Angeles on May 1. The two were married at a chapel by an Elvis impersonator. The couple decided to get hitched again in the presence of family and friends which took place in Paris. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary at home on May 1.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patanjali May Sponsor IPL, But Twitter Had Already Predicted it With Memes After Vivo's Exit
- Pornhub is Awkwardly Pausing Videos Watched by Men to Remind Them of the Female Orgasm Gap
- The State Of Home Broadband In India: It Took A Pandemic For Us To Value The Internet Wire
- Oppo Watch Review: Finally, A Wear OS Smartwatch That You Should Splurge On
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni are Most Searched Cricketers Globally