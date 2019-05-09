English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Stun on the Front Row of Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show
After making a jaw-dropping appearance at 2019 Met Gala, newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show in NYC.
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark and American pop singer Joe Jonas graced the front row of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show held at the JFK Airport in New York City.
The haute couture show transported the guests back to the 1980s with era-inspired outfits at the abandoned terminal at JFK Airport which had a retro feel to it.
After the newlyweds made their first public appearance at the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet and made heads turn in their outfits, they again looked stunning at the cruise show.
The 22-year-old actor looked stunning in an LV top which cinched at the waist with a sash. She also threw together a pair of red leather pants which broke the monotony of the black and white top. Clutching a tiny purse, she walked flaunting her black shoes that completed the look.
On the other hand, Joe was seen complementing her outfit in his black body-hugging turtle neck which featured a gold chain detail with a pair of grey trousers and black shoes. The couple clearly proves that they are the pinnacle of fashion.
Apart from the couple, the other A-listers present at the haute couture show were Willow Smith, Emma Stone, Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Julianne Moore, Luara Harrier and many others.
