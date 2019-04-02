Sophie Turner Metamorphoses into Fantasy Warrior as She is Surrounded by Magical Creatures

Actor Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark turns cover star for Harper's Bazaar UK magazine and she looks out of this world, literally. The May issue of the magazine reveals a mesmerising amalgamation of fantasy and couture, as Sophie Turner poses for some fairytale-like photos in spring sunshine, along with some magical creatures.The magazine also reveals Sophie's opinion on fierce feminism, her character Sansa Stark and the Game of Thrones finale.With a white unicorn bolting around her and a dog by her side, Sophie is dressed in some of the most glamorous outfits, which include white and silver gown, a soft pale green embellished maxi dress, a black jumpsuit and a sheer white outfit.During the shoot, Sophie Turner dressed in the latest ensembles from the SS19 Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy haute couture, while she is surrounded by these magical creatures around her.On the cover, the actor is seen in a white and silver dress by Givenchy couture and Louis Vuitton jewellery, as she looks fierce as ever, alongside a white unicorn.In a series of pictures, she dons a black Givenchy jumpsuit, while she walks with the unicorn by her side. In another shoot, she is seen cosying with a dog in a pale green Louis Vuitton maxi dress. Her final click is in a white sheer outfit by Givenchy, which features exaggerated sleeves that look like wings and make her look truly magical.Actress Sophie Turner says that her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington was paid more than her and that she was okay with it. In the issue, the actor gets candid and reveals why she was okay with Harington, who plays Jon Snow, having a bigger paycheck for the eighth and final season of the popular series."(It's) a little tricky," she told the magazine of demanding equal pay. "Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last (season), he had something crazy like 70-night shoots, and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money'."Despite her own acceptance about making less than Harington, Turner has made it a point to fight for equality on sets, adding an inclusion rider in her contracts - demanding 50 per cent of the crew be women - and expressing joy that issues such as these are being discussed."Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing. It's exciting... (Executives are) more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money'. So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think," she said.As for her own experience of prime-time's Up mistreatment, Sophie said, "I've had moments where I’ve thought in hindsight, 'That was not an OK thing for someone to do,' but I've never had anything as extreme as these awful Weinstein cases. Almost half the people you meet in the industry have some sort of tale to tell. We'd talk about it before, but no one was saying, 'This is weird, someone should speak up'.""People had this idea about Hollywood that it's big and glamorous and crazy things happen and, 'That's showbiz, baby.' Until suddenly people started looking at it from a more humane point of view and saying, 'It's not OK. It's abuse'," she added.