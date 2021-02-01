Sophie Turner Supports Blake Lively Who Speaks on Postpartum Body Image Issues

In a heartwarming gesture of women solidarity, Hollywood actress Sophie Turner cheered on fellow actress Blake Lively for speaking out on body image issues that women must deal with post-pregnancy.

The 33-year-old actor and wife of actor Ryan Reynolds had appeared on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon last year just three months after giving birth to her daughter Betty. However, as she looked for clothes to wear on the show Blake did not have many options.

Speaking on the lack of choices for women of different sizes and weight ranges, the actor posted a lengthy Instagram Story on January 30 where she spoke on her postpartum body image issues as she struggled to find clothes that would fit her. Mother of three children, Blake wrote that she had to put together an outfit by combining a Lanvin shirt and dress from Net-a-Porter because no other brand had samples that fit her after giving birth. Blake further added that this does not send a great message to women when their bodies do not fit into what the brands have to offer. However, she wishes she had felt as confident as she does now, a year later. Appreciating her body that gave her a baby Blake called it a “beautiful miracle.”

“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what the brands have to offer. [...] I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later. That body gave me a baby. What a beautiful miracle.” — Blake Lively via Instagram Stories THIS. 👏 pic.twitter.com/T98oCiTTqN — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) January 30, 2021

Blake and Ryan are parents to three children: Inez Reynolds, Betty Reynolds, James Reynolds.

Inspired by this post, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Story to express her appreciation for Blake. The 24-year-old actor also welcomed her first child Willa with husband Joe Jonas last year and shared an excerpt from Blake’s recent Instagram story on her social media handle. Captioning the post, Sophie wrote, "Yes Blake Lively one more time for the people in the back!!!”

Replying to Sophie’s shoutout Blake hailed the “Queen of the North” referencing the former’s iconic role in Game of Thrones.

