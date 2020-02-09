Soundarya Sharma Announces Summer in Scorching Style
Actress Soundarya Sharma recently took to social media to announce summer by sizzling in a blue bikini top. She will be appearing in a MX player web series 'Raktanchal' next.
Actress Soundarya Sharma
Actress Soundarya Sharma has always been a trendsetter when it comes to style. Although she is still struggling to find a foothold in Bollywood, she normally doesn't have to try too hard to have the mercury soaring with her style quotient.
The actress recently announced summer in a blue bikini top and a pair of basic blue jeans, leaving Internet asking for more.
Soundarya recently signed a new web series, Raktanchal.
As IANS reported recently, the series is a period drama set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1980s. The storyline explores the nexus between politics and the mafia.
"I'm so thrilled to be a part of this web series, which is based on true events and people in UP. Going back to the 80s era and to be able to live this powerful character is very exhilarating," Soundarya said.
Raktanchal will stream on MX player.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Reveals All on Dating Katrina Kaif
- Disha Patani Recalls How Her Life Has Been ‘Sad'
- Dynamos Ultras, Defunct-Delhi Dynamos Supporter Group, to Manage Delhi United FC
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable